Rodtang defends lack of training intensity: “I don’t just completely sit around and do nothing”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon came under fire recently, when he shockingly revealed in recent interviews that he hardly trains for fights anymore.

His preparation for the Edgar Tabares fight last May, in particular, was mind-blowing. It was Rodtang’s first fight on U.S. soil, in front of a sold-out crowd in Denver, Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘The Iron Man’ trained for a whopping two days before he stepped in the circle with Tabares.

Rodtang won the fight in epic fashion, knocking Tabares out with his signature elbow strike inside of two rounds. Despite his incredible performance, his ‘lazy’ training regimen left a bad taste in the mouth for those who follow his career closely.

In a guest appearance on Antoine Pinto’s podcast, Rodtang offered an explanation.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I train for important bouts very hard. Another thing, even if I don’t train that much, I still run, play soccer, and do sports I love. I don’t just completely sit around and do nothing. I don’t party around. I don’t eat bad food.”

Here’s hoping Rodtang prepared well for his next fight, because it is indeed very important.

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two will go head-to-head in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.