Rodtang describes chance to compete in the United States as a ‘new chapter in his life’

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon describes the opportunity to compete on ONE Championship’s debut show in the United States as an experience that has somewhat unlocked the next episode of his career.

The longtime king defended his highly-coveted gold with a sensational knockout of Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 5, protecting his unbeaten striking run at the organization to 14-0.

At the same time, the newly married man introduced himself to a new section of fans – an important mark for a fighter who was only making a small fraction of what he makes on the global stage of ONE today.

Speaking of his most recent fight during an appearance on CUTZRADIO, ‘The Iron Man’ described the chance to fight as a dream come true.

Rodtang said:

“It’s like a new chapter in my life, [competing in the U.S.]. And I think my life is getting better [with my marriage]. Plus, I just got the KO win and huge bonus money.”

Watch the interview here:

Alongside his stellar record, that has pushed him as one of the leading superstars on the promotion’s roster, the 26-year-old tied the knot earlier this year, sharing in an interview with ONE that he’s always dreamt of starting a family.

Apart from his wife and family, there’s nothing Rodtang wants more than to continue displaying his striking prowess to a wider audience.

With ONE Championship recently confirming that they will be visiting the U.S next year with four cards, the Thai could have his eyes on a sophomore fight in North America.