Rodtang eyeing Superlek’s kickboxing gold after superfight: “I want that belt too”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has no problems putting his golden belt on the line against compatriot, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Unfortunately, Superlek missed weight on Thursday ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, and the fight has now become a non-title affair at a 140-pound catchweight.

That being said, Rodtang maintains that the goal has always been to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

In a recent hype video uploaded on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, Rodtang expressed his intent to challenge Superlek for his kickboxing gold after the two are done hashing things out on Friday night.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“He is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, and I want that belt too. We have the same goal. Superlek also wants my Muay Thai world title to become a double world champion in this division.”

Rodtang and Superlek will go head-to-head tomorrow night in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22, Asia primetime.

Superlek won’t have the chance to take Rodtang’s belt anymore. But if ‘The Iron Man’ wins, he could head over to the other side of the fence and challenge for ‘The Kicking Machine’s flyweight kickboxing strap.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.