Rodtang has fans partying ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship fans are immensely excited to watch Rodtang Jitmuangnon compete at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video event this May.

'The Iron Man' is scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexico's Edgar Tabares, who is making his promotional debut.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is looking to add to his unbeaten Muay Thai record inside the circle. The champ has won all of his 13 striking contests under ONE's banner thus far.

"Rodtang knows how to get the party started 😎 Can the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion successfully defend his throne against Edgar Tabares on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 🏆"

@johnpremp added: Rodtang is a real Champ and very entertainment ❤️👏

@q.fromdapack: Rodtang lit😂😂😂😂

@dom_wick_nm: Since I started watching One Rodtang has definitely been my favorite to watch

@selimertilfgfgrgr: 10/10 Dance moves

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has always wanted to live the married life

The 25-year-old superstar has always wanted to live the married life — and that's exactly what he's doing now. Rodtang spoke to ONE Championship about marriage, stating:

“I always wanted to live the married life and have a family because I’m getting older. I’ve been a fighter for a long time and I’m tired. You can’t stay in this career forever. As a fighter, time is limited for us in this career. I want to live the rest of my life with my happy family.”

'The Iron Man' added:

“I met Aida in 2020. We talked through messages and got closer until we decided to date each other. We once broke up because we didn’t understand each other. But when we both grew up, we talked to each other again and decided to begin again in our relationship until we were married.”

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Rodtang attempt to defend his flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexico's Edgar Tabares, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

