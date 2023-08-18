Rodtang feels he won as a martial artist after incredible showdown with Demetrious Johnson 

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang is still undefeated in all his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches under the world’s largest martial arts organization, as he racked up 12 Muay Thai wins and two kickboxing victories.

‘The Iron Man’ has dispatched the top names and contenders Jonathan Haggerty, Walter Goncalves, Petchdam Petchyindee, Danial Williams, and Edgar Tabares, to be the undisputed king of the weight class.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar proved that he isn’t afraid of pushing himself to the limit and exploring things outside of his comfort zone after he agreed to fight one of MMA’s greatest athletes Demetrious Johnson, in a special mixed-rules super-fight at ONE: X last year.

Rodtang troubled Johnson in the opening round, where they were only allowed to throw strikes. He stalked and hunted down the American, but he came up short of finishing him. This resulted in a second-round defeat for the Thai as he wasn’t able to avoid the rear naked choke from ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the ensuing round, where grappling was allowed.

Despite this setback, Rodtang has gained the respect of fans and other athletes for his valiant effort in that super-fight. More than the validation from others, the flyweight Muay Thai world champion has already won since he accepted the match.

He revealed this through his appearance on CUTZRADIO recently:

“I knew beforehand that I have no match for him in MMA. What I won is I won myself and my belief to fight the best fighter in the world.”

Watch Rodtang’s full interview:

Currently, Rodtang is preparing for his sixth defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.