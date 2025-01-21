Rodtang Jitmuangnon details why Superbon lost the first fight against Tawanchai

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand is both a fan and friend of the two men competing in this weekend's main event.

Rodtang considers himself a very interested onlooker as ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai readies to face featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in a rematch at ONE 170.

Superbon dropped a majority decision loss to Tawanchai in a close fight in 2023. And now the two are ready to run it back in one of the biggest events of the year.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang shared his thoughts on why Superbon lost to Tawanchai in their first matchup.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Iron Man' said:

"When these two fight, it would be fifty-fifty. The first fight Superbon lost, it was really close. He lost because he missed reading Tawanchai’s attack. So, I think Superbon would perform better than the first one, for sure."

Needless to say, Rodtang and the entire world will be watching when Superbon and Tawanchai go to war once again in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Superbon to face Tawanchai for featherweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE 170

Featherweight kickboxing Superbon is set to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai throne.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a live stream of the event or go to ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from specific locations.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.