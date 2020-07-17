Rodtang Jitmuangnon looking to please fans in rubber match against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy

Muay Thai sensations Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon and Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy appear to be just about ready for their all-important rubber match at the end of the month.

The two Muay Thai warriors are set to clash in the main event of ONE: NO SURRENDER, scheduled for Friday, 31 July in Bangkok, Thailand. It's ONE Championship's first live event back after announcing the resumption of its flagship event schedule.

Rodtang, the reigning and defending ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, wants to give fans an absolute show when he steps inside the ring with the phenom, Petchdam, for the third time in their careers.

"The fans have been waiting for Muay Thai competitions to come back, and now, ONE Championship has announced a huge and amazing fight card. Everyone wants to watch," the 22-year-old told ONE Championship.

"We, as fighters, have to give our [best] performances. We are getting paid well, so we have to deliver. It's our jobs, and the most important thing is we have to win our fans' hearts."

Rodtang is no stranger to putting on thrilling spectacles for the fans, as nearly every bout of his storied seven-year professional career thus far has been intensely action-packed. He goes by the nickname "The Iron Man" but is also fondly referred to as Rod-tank for his ability to mow opponents down with his unique blend of speed, power, and ferociousness.

The 22-year-old captured the flyweight Muay Thai title in August of 2019, defeating former champion Jonathan Haggerty. He's made two successful title defenses since.

Earlier in his career, however, and before joining ONE Super Series, he faced Petchdam at Bangkok's famed Rajadamnern Stadium. Petchdam won the first bout on the judges' scorecards, while Rodtang took the rematch in the same manner. Their heated rivalry now stands at one win apiece.

With both men now competing in ONE Super Series, they enter the tiebreaker at the peak of their powers. For Rodtang, taking on the former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion is something he is looking forward to, if not only for the fireworks he expects them to produce for the millions of fans watching around the world.

"Petchdam lost by knockout when he defended his kickboxing title, and he tried to build his confidence back by winning his last fight in ONE. I don't have anything to worry about, and I think this fight will be fun," said Rodtang.

"If there is one thing I worry about, it's if he will go backward and not stand toe-to-toe. He might just wait and kick. I want this fight to be crazy, or I want this fight to be the 'Fight Of The Night.' If he just wants to win by collecting points, then I will do things my way by going forward and chasing him."

The co-main event at ONE: NO SURRENDER features reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy who is set to defend his title against the legendary Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex. Also announced is a ONE Super Series Kickboxing Super-Bout between Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon Banchamek.

Mixed martial arts bouts for the card are expected to be announced soon.