Rodtang Jitmuangnon says ‘surviving’ Demetrious Johnson’s ground game is key to victory

Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently gave an insight into his preparation for his upcoming bout with Demetrious Johnson.

The duo are set to collide in a first-of-its-kind special rules fight at ONE: X in early 2022. The match will feature alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA rules to highlight the strengths of each competitor.

Rodtang, the pure striker, naturally has the advantage on the feet. Johnson, the vastly experienced MMA fighter, will be favored in a battle on the ground. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang shared some details regarding his preparation for the highly anticipated bout. He said:

“What the coach and I are working together on now is to practice how to defend the opponent’s takedown correctly in order to get back to the feet as quick as possible because DJ is great in his ground game, and of course, I am not as good as him. Therefore, I must know how to survive his ground game."

He added:

"My coach is working hard to teach me defensive techniques, and I have to practice and repeat them many, many times to get used to it. But for the striking game, I will be at an advantage, for sure.”

"Whoever makes mistakes first will get in trouble" - Rodtang previews bout with Demetrious Johnson

Rodtang is known as ‘Iron Man’ not only because of his insane durability, but also because of his superhuman strikes that will no doubt be his primary weapons against Johnson.

While Johnson could neutralize these weapons by taking the fight to the ground, it is easier said than done against someone as athletic and agile as Rodtang. The Thai ace believes that should their fight stay on the feet, the small gloves could be a great equalizer for either of them. He said:

“Using small gloves, anything can happen. He or I can be knocked out. I won’t be careless. I think it depends on the game plan for each round. Whoever makes mistakes first will get in trouble. I think both of us will tense up when we play in a game we are not familiar with. I would definitely worry when I get in his ground game, and he must feel the same when he has to fight in a Muay Thai round.”

