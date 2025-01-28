  • home icon
"Rodtang Junior" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon and wife Aida Looksaikongdin to welcome baby boy after gender reveal

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Jan 28, 2025 07:41 GMT
Rodtang (left) and his wife Aida (right) [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Rodtang (left) and his wife Aida (right) [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is stepping into a whole new phase of life — arguably one of the biggest blessings a man can ever have in his life: fatherhood.

Rodtang's wife, Aida Looksaikongdin, shared highlights of their one-of-a-kind gender reveal party on Instagram, where they both punched a black balloon tied to a punching bag that spewed blue powder, thus indicating that their firstborn will be a boy.

Watch the entire video below:

In a separate Instagram post, Aida gleefully shared what they plan to name their soon-to-be-born son's name in the caption:

"It's a boy! "Rodtang Junior" 👶💙"

The proud couple announced the pregnancy this past December, as Aida surprised her husband with a pregnancy test kit featuring the much-desired two blue lines.

With the joys of fatherhood on the horizon for Rodtang, the Thai megastar will have all the motivation he needs entering his first fight of the year.

'The Iron Man' will have his flyweight kickboxing megafight with Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 on March 23. The event will occur inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Chatri Sityodtong hypes up Rodtang, Takeru clash

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects nothing but a historic turnout and viewership ratings for ONE 172 because of Rodtang and Takeru's first-ever showdown.

Sityodtong said during the ONE 170 broadcast this past Friday, Jan. 24:

"Hundred percent, you know, not only do we have the world's greatest martial artists on the planet, full stop, but if you take a look at Rodtang and Takeru, these are two elite, elite world championship strikers the whole world is watching. And mark my words, it will be the single most-watched event in Japan's martial arts history. Saitama Super Arena, Takeru versus Rodtang."

Edited by C. Naik
