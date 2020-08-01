Rodtang, Petchmorakot return home with ONE World Titles

After nearly five months of inactivity due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, ONE Championship finally returned to action – the promotion delivered on all fronts.

At ONE: NO SURRENDER on Friday, 31 July, fans saw two ONE World Champions successfully defend their belts in the main and co-main events in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon retained his gold against former foe Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy in the night's main event.

Rodtang hit hard from the start and never let up. For five consecutive rounds, the Jitmuangnon representative punished the body and head of Petchdam with left hooks and heavy rights. "The Baby Shark" tried to counter with right kicks, but "The Iron Man" walked through most of them.

The judges ruled the bout a majority decision for Rodtang, who may be sitting at the top of the division for a long time to come.

In the co-main event of the evening, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy held off the attacks of "The Boxing Computer" Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex to keep his title.

As expected, Petchmorakot mostly stayed on the outside and pecked away at Yodsanklai with his long reach. "The Boxing Computer" put up a worthy challenge and even caused damage to the defending World Champion with an elbow.

However, after five hard-fought rounds, the judges awarded a majority decision to the Petchyindee representative.

Here are the full results from ONE: NO SURRENDER:

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship

Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon defeated Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy by majority decision

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy defeated "The Boxing Computer" Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex by majority decision

Featherweight Kickboxing

Superbon defeated Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong by unanimous decision

Atomweight Mixed Martial Arts

Stamp Fairtex defeated Sunisa "Thunderstorm" Srisen by TKO at 3:59 of round one

Catchweight Mixed Martial Arts

Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade defeated Mark "Tyson" Fairtex Abelardo by rear-naked choke at 1:11 of round two

Flyweight Muay Thai

Superlek "The Kicking Machine" Kiatmoo9 defeated "The Angel Warrior" Panpayak Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision

