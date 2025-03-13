Rodtang says traps are in place to overcome Takeru’s ‘hard to read’ style in Saitama: “Force him to play my game”

Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon thinks his pressure will allow him to crack Takeru Segawa's unpredictable style at ONE 172.

The Jitmuangnon Gym athlete and the Japanese martial arts icon collide in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super fight, which headlines one of the organization's most stacked cards ever inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

He reckons it won't be easy for pressure to beat technicality, but he'd do his utmost best to make that happen.

"Takeru has a very unorthodox style. It’s hard to read his movement and predict his ways on how he attacks. I’ll just keep pressing him and force him to play my game," he told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.

Rodtang could be up against a tricky test, but 'The Iron Man's forward pressure truly is something many fighters struggle to cope with.

The Bangkok-based star always keeps his foot on the gas pedal, and explodes with power and precision in the pocket.

Moreover, with 316 fights under his belt, Rodtang isn't going to be easily fooled by Takeru's world-class fight IQ.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has seen it all throughout his glorious career, and it's hard to see him coming up short in this five-round thriller in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

"Let's have fun" - Rodtang fired up to tango with Takeru

Win or lose, entertainment is a must per the Thai martial artist.

In an Instagram post a couple of weeks back, 'The Iron Man' reminded his foe that all that matters inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena is for them to peoduce a war.

"One month that I have been waiting. My body is ready to face you. Thank you to all the fans around the world who have been waiting for my big fight. Let's have fun."

Check the post here:

