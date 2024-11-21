Arguably the world's most famous Muay Thai fighter, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has once again proved that he is a different beast inside the ring, as ONE Championship published more proof of his destructive capabilities on their Instagram account recently.

The caption to the post read:

"Spot the difference 👀 @rodtang_jimungnon"

The video featured the calm demeanor of the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king backstage before his fight with Jacob Smith in the co-headliner of ONE 169 last Nov. 8.

Once he stepped into the ring, 'The Iron Man' switched to his savage form and inflicted significant damage against Smith in front of his home fans at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang's ability to go from zero to a hundred was lauded by fans, especially by users @thedaringnomad, @frederik_aagaard1, @sny.wei, @6thwonder__, and @khyatiboxer, who commented:

"Calmness before thunderstorm"

"When you had so many fights and is so used to fight that you actually can sleep before 😂💪🏽 Rodtang is something special🇹🇭🥊"

"Rodtang iron man with a mochi heart ❤️ 🔥!!"

"Warrior in the garden before the fight.."

"King of the ring 🔥🙌"

Jacob Smith identified the turning point of his rematch against Rodtang at ONE 169

The Bad Company and Thaifist representative had an interview with The Bangkok Post after coming up short of realizing his dream of becoming a world champion, and he identified the turning point of his rematch with Rodtang.

According to Smith, a solid strike in the third round completely changed the complexity of the fight, as he shared:

"Rodtang fought a smart fight, and the elbow in round three completely changed the fight. That, alongside knowing that if I did step in to punch, then Rodtang was waiting for me so he could elbow me again."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can relive all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

