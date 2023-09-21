Rodtang and Superlek send each other final words ahead of superfight: “It’s about time we faced each other”

We are mere hours away from finally getting to watch the two best flyweight strikers on earth go head-to-head to see who is the better fighter.

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to do battle with with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22, Asia primetime.

In a recent hype video posted on the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, Rodtang and Superlek had some final words for each other before they step in the ring.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“Rodtang, let’s give it our best and throw everything we’ve got at each other. I know the fans won’t be disappointed.”

On the other hand, ‘The Iron Man’ added:

“It’s about time we faced each other. But you’d better be ready for tonight if you want to take what’s mine because this is my heart and I won’t let anyone take it off me easily.”

Originally a fight for Rodtang’s flyweight Muay Thai world title, the bout is now a three-round 140-pound catchweight contest after Superlek failed to make weight Thursday.

So, the only thing Superlek can win if he beats Rodtang is bragging rights.

Nevertheless, the world awaits this incredible Muay Thai spectacle.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.