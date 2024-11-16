Rodtang understands John Lineker’s reliance on punches in Muay Thai transition: “He doesn’t have a tall build”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon recognizes the danger that John Lineker brings to the art of eight limbs.

For much of his career, Lineker was associated with mixed martial arts, earning a plethora of highlight-reel knockouts and even capturing the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship. But earlier this year, 'Hands of Stone' decided to branch out and test his skills in the art of eight limbs.

Making his Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver, Lineker scored a spectacular second-round KO against Asa Ten Pow.

A month later, he returned for a showdown with Russian standout Alexey Balyko. This time, Lineker needed less than half a round to add another knockout to his resume and move to 2-0 in Muay Thai competition.

Offering his take on Lineker's small, but impressive run in Muay Thai thus far, Rodtang told Sportskeeda MMA:

"He has dangerous, heavy punches. His punches can maybe kill a buffalo. He has less versatility when compared to Muay Thai fighters in general. It’s understandable, though. He doesn’t have a tall build, so it makes sense to focus on punches."

John Lineker eyeing fight with Rodtang or trilogy bout against Fabricio Andrade

After earning a couple of impressive wins in Muay Thai, John Lineker is chomping at the bit to share the Circle with Rodtang, but if a bout against 'The Iron Man' doesn't come to fruition, 'Hands of Stone' would love another crack at the man who took his ONE bantamweight MMA world title—Fabricio Andrade.

"If that [fight with Rodtang] doesn't happen, I'm happy to go back to MMA and maybe a trilogy for the belt again," Lineker told Nick Atkin.

If Lineker hopes to run it back with 'Wonder Boy' for a third time, he'll have to get in line as Andrade is scheduled to defend his ONE bantamweight MMA world title in a rematch against streaking South Korean standout Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24.

Which fight would you rather see—Lineker vs. Rodtang, or Lineker vs. Andrade 3?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24 in U.S. primetime.

