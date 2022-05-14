"Some iron sharpening iron" - Rodtang working with Superbon ahead of ONE 157

Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is gearing up for the ONE Muay Thai Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE 157 on May 20. To help him get ready, he brought in another champion to spar with.

In this fight camp, R Jitmuangnon trained alongside ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, who is the top pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

"Just some iron sharpening iron. Will Rodtang Jitmuangnon outstrike Jacob Smith on 20 May and reach the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals?"

"When two World Champions collide. Rodtang Jitmuangnon returns to the Circle on 20 May against Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals."

Rodtang is the current champion ruling the Flyweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship. On May 20, he will meet British Muay Thai striker Jacob Smith in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. This Muay Thai champion is largely known as one of the exciting fights in combat sports.

Rodtang vs Jacob Smith at ONE 157

The Muay Thai fighter Jacob Smith has been waiting a long time to make his debut in ONE Championship. He was set to make his debut in 2019 against Superlek Kiatmuu9.

He was, then, booked against R Jitmuangnon in 2020. Both of these fights were cancelled, but now all three fighters will be in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Jacob Smith and Rodtang will now meet in the opening round of this tournament at ONE 157. Smith fully recognizes that he is the underdog and is prepared to shock the world. In an interview with Tim Wheaton of VechtSport, he said:

"Obviously, he's probably, on paper, the favorite. Yeah, I'm ready to shock the world, mate. Obviously, I've got nothing to lose. I'm going in there, mate, to win, 100 percent. I think he's probably going to underestimate me, which is obviously going to work in my favor, so hopefully, he does."

The ONE 157 event will also be headlined by two Muay Thai championship fights. The May 20 ONE Championship fight card is filled with exciting matchups for fans.

