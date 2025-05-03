Rolando 'Rolly' Romero drops Ryan Garcia in impressive second-round showing, fans react: "Didn’t expect that one"

Rolando Romero recently defeated Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision at Fatal Fury, held in Times Square, New York. Although 'KingRy' was the favorite to win this bout, 'Rolly' stunned fans with his performance.
The second round of the fight witnessed the most exciting moment of the night, as Romero dropped Garcia with two devastating left hooks. Despite firing back with some of his own, the Las Vegas native won the round.
The highlight was posted by Championship Rounds on X with a caption, stating:
"ROLLY ROMERO DROPS RYAN GARCIA IN THE SECOND ROUND!"
Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:
"Didn't expect that one."
"Ryan Garcia looked like he didn't want to fight tonight, very disappointing, in fact the whole night was disappointing."
"How did Turki throw an event in Times Square and make it feel like the Apex?"
"Damn that left was slick. Punched through the guard nicely."
"Lmao ngl he was clearly juiced up last fight."
Ryan Garcia congratulates Rolando Romero for his victory
Rolando Romero won his fight against Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision at Fatal Fury, held in Times Square, New York. Entering the fight as a massive underdog, 'Rolly' shocked the boxing world with his performance on the night.
In his post-fight speech, 'KingRy' congratulated his opponent. With a no-contest fight over Devin Haney and a loss against Romero, Garcia looks to go back to the drawing board. He said:
"He fought a good fight, caught me early. No excuses, man. Congrats to him, he did a great job. Hats off to Rolly, he did a great job. I just gotta go to the drawing board with my team, we'll talk it over and we'll see what we do next."