Rolando 'Rolly' Romero drops Ryan Garcia in impressive second-round showing, fans react: "Didn’t expect that one"

Rolando Romero recently defeated Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision at Fatal Fury, held in Times Square, New York. Although 'KingRy' was the favorite to win this bout, 'Rolly' stunned fans with his performance.

The second round of the fight witnessed the most exciting moment of the night, as Romero dropped Garcia with two devastating left hooks. Despite firing back with some of his own, the Las Vegas native won the round.

The highlight was posted by Championship Rounds on X with a caption, stating:

"ROLLY ROMERO DROPS RYAN GARCIA IN THE SECOND ROUND!"

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Didn't expect that one."

Others wrote:

"Ryan Garcia looked like he didn't want to fight tonight, very disappointing, in fact the whole night was disappointing."

"How did Turki throw an event in Times Square and make it feel like the Apex?"

"Damn that left was slick. Punched through the guard nicely."

"Lmao ngl he was clearly juiced up last fight."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Ryan Garcia congratulates Rolando Romero for his victory

In his post-fight speech, 'KingRy' congratulated his opponent. With a no-contest fight over Devin Haney and a loss against Romero, Garcia looks to go back to the drawing board. He said:

"He fought a good fight, caught me early. No excuses, man. Congrats to him, he did a great job. Hats off to Rolly, he did a great job. I just gotta go to the drawing board with my team, we'll talk it over and we'll see what we do next."

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

