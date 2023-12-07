Roman Kryklia says he won’t have any issues ‘fighting Muay Thai and kickboxing at the same time’

Roman Kryklia is ready to embrace the opportunity to compete in not one but two sports.

On Friday night, Kryklia, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight kickboxing world champion, will look to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection when he competes for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Despite being known for his impeccable work in the world of kickboxing, Roman Kryklia is more than confident in his Muay Thai skills and believes he will be able to easily navigate competing in both should he leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with another world title wrapped around his waist.

“Actually, my coach, he’s always given me like Muay Thai skills,” Kryklia told CountFilms TV in a recent interview. “So we have a kickboxing and Muay Thai school, so it doesn’t change a lot of my training sessions. So it’s okay for me fighting Muay Thai and kickboxing at the same time.”

Alex Roberts hopes to derail Roman Kryklia’s two-sport aspirations

Hoping to destroy Kryklia’s dream of being a two-sport ONE world champion will be ONE Championship newcomer Alex Roberts. Hailing from The Land Down Under, Roberts will be making his promotional debut a few short weeks after winning the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title.

That feat is what put him on ONE’s radar. He now finds himself not only hours away from his debut on martial arts’ biggest global stage, but he will be competing for a world championship in a main event clash with one of the most dangerous strikers in the world.

Will Roberts rise to the challenge and hand Kryklia his first loss under the ONE banner, or will the signature size and power of the reigning kickboxing king be too much for the Aussie to overcome?

