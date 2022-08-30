Roman Kryklia versus Guto Inocente announced for ONE 161 on September 29

It will be a showdown of hard-hitters when ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia takes on veteran Guto Inocente. The fight was recently announced for ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai. It is set to take place on September 29, according to ONE Championship’s official website.

Kryklia is one of the most talented fighters in kickboxing and the holder of the ONE Light Heavyweight World title. His towering size and foreboding power have been problematic for anyone he has stepped into the Circle against.

Overall, he has a record of 47 wins and is currently riding an 11-fight winning streak. The light heavyweight kickboxing king has particularly impressive wins over fighters such as Murat Aygun, Iraj Azizpour, and Tarik Khbabez, among others.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Guto Inocente has been clamoring for a world title shot for some time now. In his most recent appearances in the Circle, the hulking heavyweight earned technical knockout victories over Rade Opačić and Bruno Susano.

#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia sent him crumbling

Before his time in ONE Super Series, he was a top-ranked contender in GLORY Kickboxing. He even fought Rico Verhoeven and Benjamin Adegbuyi, among many others.

Both Kryklia and Guto Inocente will be looking to turn the lights out on each other when they meet at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai on September 29.

Guto Inocente wants a ONE Championship Title

After his most recent technical knockout victory, Guto Inocente has made it clear that he wants a world title in ONE Championship.

ONE currently does not have a kickboxing world champion in its heavyweight division. However, that could soon change, and Inocente wants to be first in line when one is up for grabs.

Guto Inocente with the massive upset! A left hand to the body ends Rade Opačić's winning streak in the opening round.

Inocente, 36, stopped Rade Opačić in the first round of their fight earlier this year, and in the post-fight interview he said:

"I told him I would knock him out. I am here to ask for the kickboxing belt. I hope they give me the chance."

Before his most recent fight, the Brazilian heavyweight also set his sights on capturing multi-sport world titles. He wants ONE gold in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and even MMA. In an interview with ONE, he explained:

“I’m a complete fighter, and I want to show that in ONE Championship. I believe that ONE is the perfect place to work hard and fight kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA. That’s what I want.”

Inocente will look to put an impressive showing and win against reigning ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia at ONE 161. It could perhaps boost his stock high enough to warrant him fighting for a belt in the near future.

