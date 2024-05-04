Ronda Rousey reportedly turns scriptwriter, set to write the screenplay for upcoming Netflix autobiography

Ronda Rousey is reportedly set to write the screenplay for her upcoming autobiography, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix.

Initially, Rousey agreed with Paramount to adapt her story to the film in 2015. However, shifts in management within the studio ultimately led to the expiration of the deal.

According to a recent report from Deadline, the 37-year-old American has finalized a deal to adapt her life story into a screenplay for a biopic on Netflix, expected to be produced by Chernin Entertainment. The project will draw from her memoirs, 'My Fight/Your Fight' and 'Our Fight', co-authored with her sister, Maria Burns Ortiz.

The story will delve into Rousey's journey, chronicling her departure from the UFC after enduring two devastating knockout losses, her struggles with concussions, and her turbulent tenure as a professional wrestler in WWE.

'Rowdy' reportedly pushed for the chance to write the script for her own biopic after renowned action writer Mark Bomback was initially assigned to adapt her story into a screenplay. With the guidance of her agents at William Morris Endeavor (WME), the same company that now holds majority ownership of the UFC, the former women's bantamweight champion embarked on a journey to learn the craft of screenwriting.

Rousey diligently honed her skills, mastering the intricacies of screenplay structure. After impressing the agents at WME with her rapid progress, the Olympic medalist reportedly completed the script detailing her life in just seven days. Netflix, reportedly impressed by the script, secured the rights to her story.

Although Rousey now holds the roles of writer and producer for her biopic, she is no longer anticipated to portray the lead character. This differs from the original intention when she sold the rights to her story to Paramount.

'Rowdy' has also found success in acting, featuring in films such as 'Expendables 3' alongside Sylvester Stallone, 'Furious 7' alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and 'Entourage'.

Why did Ronda Rousey retire from the UFC?

Ronda Rousey made history as the first female fighter signed to the UFC in November 2012 and went on to achieve unparalleled fame in the MMA world. She departed from the UFC in 2016 after suffering consecutive knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Rousey's sudden departure from MMA and apparent indifference toward her UFC career puzzled numerous fans. However, during an Instagram Live session in March (via The Guardian), 'Rowdy' revealed that her history of concussions before her MMA career was a significant factor leading to her retirement:

"That's [concussion] basically why I had to retire. I couldn't talk about it at all when I was doing MMA. Because it would literally put a target on my head, and I might not have been allowed to compete any further."