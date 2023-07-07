Ronda Rousey UFC return rumors further fueled by surprising DraftKings endorsement - "Give her the Holly rematch"

Rumors of Ronda Rousey returning to the UFC have recently been fueled by a surprising DraftKings endorsement.

The former UFC superstar left the company back in 2016 following her loss to Amanda Nunes and made it known that she will probably never return to the organization. Rousey later transitioned into pro-wrestling by joining WWE and it now looks like she might be on her way back.

It is worth noting that Ronda Rousey is rumored to be leaving WWE and her recent commercial with DraftKings for UFC 290 has suggested that she might return to the UFC. Take a look at the video below:

Nunes is gone. Rousey rumored to be leaving WWE. UFC 300 approaching. Now's the time for a comeback.

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded Twitter with their thoughts on Rousey's potential return to the octagon. Take a look at some of them below:

"It won't go well. Talent level has risen since she dominated."

"Rousey vs. Holm 2 should have happened."

"She would absolutely smash Pena in one round. She's removed from MMA SURE, she's twice as strong now. GOODLUCK ladies."

"It would be exciting to have her back. The BW division is very...not exciting right now. So I hope it happens. Women's SW and FLW are killing it tho."

"Give her the holly rematch"

WWE veteran claims Ronda Rousey's decision to leave the company is the right one

A lot has been said about Rousey's potential exit from the WWE. While many believe that she should continue, the former head writer of WWE, Vince Russo has claimed that it is the right call.

During a recent episode of SportsKeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Ronda Rousey could have become the "female version of Arnold Schwarzenegger" in Hollywood after retiring from MMA. He said:

"She should get out! Let me tell you something. Listen, Ronda Rousey was a huge star in UFC. She was sooner or later going to get beat. Everybody, sooner or later, gets beat. Mike Tyson got knocked out by Buster Douglas. Sooner or later, you're going to lose. But she was a megastar and bro; she could have had a career in Hollywood. She could have been a female version of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Bro, she has so devalued herself. The WWE, outside of the cashola, has done nothing for her career. Zero!" [From 31:00 - 32:00]

Catch Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

