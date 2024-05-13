Rose Namajunas’ brother feels fortunate as Valentina Shevchenko graces their home for family dinner - "What a cool life"

Nojus Namajunas, the older brother of Rose Namajunas, recently expressed his gratitude for the life he lives after he shared a photo of UFC star Valentina Shevchenko coming to their family home for dinner.

Like his sister, Nojus is also a professional fighter. He is so far 1-1 in his career, most recently competing for Midwest Championship Fighting (MCF) in 2022. The 35-year-old has instead mainly focused on helping Rose and has played a key role throughout most of her training camps.

'Bullet' and 'Thug' also struck up their friendship back in 2017, after Namajunas enlisted the help of Shevchenko when she prepared to face Joanna Jedrzejcyk for the first time ahead of UFC 223.

The pair have since regularly helped the other out with training camps and have been spotted hanging out together outside the octagon on multiple occasions.

Most recently, Shevchenko went to the Namajunas family home for Mother's Day lunch. Nojus Namajunas shared the photo of them all together on social media and stated that he was happy his life brings him experiences like this. He tweeted:

"Valentina came over for lunch yesterday! What a cool life I get to live!"

Check out the post here:

Valentina Shevchenko also took to Instagram to share her experience of the day, which included her and Rose Namajunas training together as well as meeting her grandmother. She wrote:

"Good to see and train with my friend Rose here in Colorado 👊💪💪👊 Especially I was admired by Rose's grandmother, gorgeous Emilia who treated us with delicious home made Lithuanian meal 🧡."

Rose Namajunas vows to become UFC women's flyweight champion

Rose Namajunas has promised a fan she will become the UFC women's flyweight champion, after the fan expressed their interest in becoming a Christian, if she can achieve that feat.

'Thug' got her flyweight run back on track after she defeated Amanda Ribas via unanimous decision back in March. She made her debut in the division in September last year but suffered a defeat to Manon Fiorot after an injury to her finger compromised her performance.

Now, with a win at 125 pounds under her belt, Namajunas is already eyeing up a chance to win the belt. The 31-year-old recently took part in an interview with TDB 2K on YouTube and was answering fan questions about her career and her faith.

A fan then expressed an interest in following god, if Namajunas could win the women's flyweight title. She responded:

"You'll believe in God if I become the women's flyweight champion? Alright. Yes, I will. Okay. Now I gotta become the champion. That was my goal already but now somebody's salvation depends on it."

Catch Rose Namajunas' comments here (1:30):