Rose Namajunas claims she has recovered from an injury ahead of planned title fight against Weili Zhang

Rose Namajunas last fought this past July at UFC 251, getting revenge over Jessica Andrade. The last woman that Rose Namajunas faced and lost to before that was the Brazilian Jessica Andrade herself.

However, on the previous occasion, she lost her title. This time around, the fight was only for three rounds, and they would go to the judges' scorecards, where Rose Namajunas did enough to secure a decision victory.

After that, she seemingly secured a title shot against the reigning Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang. The Chinese superstar has been one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC, and her last fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 is considered as the greatest women's MMA fight of all time.

Rose Namajunas presents an interesting challenge. Joanna Jedrzejczyk took Weili Zhang to the limit, and she was also the woman to lose to Rose Namajunas two fights in a row.

While Rose Namajunas was critical of the fight between Jedrzejczyk and Zhang, she later showed appreciation after having gone through a three-round war with Jessica Andrade at UFC 251.

In a post on Instagram, Rose Namajunas posted a video back in training and said that she is #medicallyclearedforcombat and that her nose has recovered.

Will Rose Namajunas be able to topple Weili Zhang?

Weili Zhang will be an overwhelming favorite when facing Rose Namajunas. Even then, the series of bouts involving Rose Namajunas, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Jessica Andrade prove that stylistic match-ups are what's most important.

Weili Zhang has an aggressive, pit bull-like style, and she has displayed her incredible striking ability against Jessica Andrade and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Rose Namajunas will present a harder match-up for her, and it could be a fight that goes to a decision again.

Either way, the two will fight around the first quarter of 2021, especially since the two main pay-per-views have their card completed.