Rose Namajunas says she's been scouting 'master' Weili Zhang; opens up about upcoming title fight

Rose Namajunas is all set to fight for UFC gold again. She lost her UFC Strawweight Championship last year to Jessica Andrade, who she recently defeated at UFC 251 in an epic three-round clash.

With Joanna Jedrzejczyk out of the picture, it seems clear that Thug Rose Namajunas is next for the Chinese superstar Weili Zhang. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Rose Namajunas spoke about how she's had her eyes on Zhang since her fight against Tecia Torres. She praised the Strawweight Champion, calling her a 'master':

“Ever since I saw her fight Tecia (Torres), I’ve been scouting her out a little bit. I just think it’s gonna be a beautiful display of martial arts. She’s a master; I’m a master. It’s gonna be really cool."

Rose Namajunas said she would love to fight Zhang and continue to pour compliments on the Champion.

“I would love to fight her. She’s awesome. She’s really technical, really strong, just overall a master. That’s something that really interests me a lot.”

Rose Namajunas' hard-fought victory at UFC 251

Rose Namajunas finally got one over Jessica Andrade in a three-round classic at UFC 251. Rose Namajunas had a chip on her shoulder since Andrade was the one who dethroned her in Brazil last year.

In the same interview, Rose Namajunas said that she loved the fight and admitted that Andrade had leveled-up her skills heading into this fight. Rose Namajunas said that she anticipated Jessica Andrade would come out with all guns blazing in the third round, but she was better prepared this time around.

The story of their first fight was one where Rose Namajunas dominated until she suffered a slam to the head and a KO loss. Weili Zhang, however, will present a new challenge that Rose Namajunas has never faced before.