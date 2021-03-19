Indian MMA ace Roshan Mainam envisions a quickfire first-round finish against Aziz Calim at ONE: Fists Of Fury III

24-year-old Indian mixed martial arts star Roshan Mainam hopes to put up another spectacular performance in his next outing.

The Indian Notorious is set to take on Indonesian-Filipino flyweight upstart Aziz The Krauser Calim at ONE: FISTS OF FURY III. ONE: FISTS OF FURY III is a pre-recorded event that took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore and has been scheduled for broadcast on Friday, 19 March.

Mainam is unbeaten in the promotion with two wins since joining back in 2019. He will be looking to pick up his third straight win against Calim on Friday. According to Mainam, he'll make quick work of his upcoming opponent. He said he'll try to finish the fight in the first round, either by submission or knockout.

“Aziz [Calim] has a good understanding of both the striking and ground games. He has showcased good clinching, grappling, and ground skills in his previous matches. He’s well-rounded and good at a lot of things. However, he has lost some of his matches by submission. I think that is an area I can capitalize on, but I’m ready to finish him by either submission or striking. I will try to finish this fight as soon as possible, in the first round if the opportunity presents itself.”

Even though he's confident about bagging the win, Mainam isn't taking his opponent lightly. He knows what’s at stake in the fight and wants to get the win to climb up the rankings.

“I never take any of my opponents or any fight lightly. Aziz came to ONE Championship before I did. He has more experience and is a dangerous opponent. He’s tough. I will try my best to give a great performance and beat him. I’ve been working hard since my last fight and I’m ready for the next one. I’m all geared up for a good performance.”

Other notable fights on the ONE: FISTS OF FURY III card

ONE: FISTS OF FURY III is the third and final installment in the “Fists of Fury” event series.

The main event features an intriguing clash between ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel and number two-ranked contender Mustapha Haida.

In the co-main event, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet JT Todd embarks on the quest for a second belt in a bout against number four-ranked Alma Juniku in Muay Thai.