"Ruining his legacy" - Boxing fans slam Tyson Fury for picking Francis Ngannou fight over defending titles

News broke earlier today that former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou would be facing Tyson Fury in a boxing match on October 28th, 2023. The pair will face each other in a 10-round bout.

Tyson Fury announced the bout in a Twitter post, with a caption:

"The Baddest Man On The Planet What will be done in the kingdom will echo around the world @francisngannou #GameChanger #RiyadhSeason #FuryNgannou"

Check out the tweet here:

What will be done in the kingdom will echo around the world 🥊 @francis_ngannou



Boxing fans were quick to slam Fury, and called him out for choosing what they perceived as an easy fight against Ngannou, even though Fury had credentialed contenders like Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in boxing.

User @mattdavey1970 said:

"Pointless, ruining his legacy"

@TheToriesOut echoed the same sentiment, and attacked Fury in a detailed tweet:

"You're the biggest hype job on the planet. 1 mandatory defence, ever. 3 world title defences, 2 against the same opponent. You can't even fight credible boxers, scared of your own shadow. Sent Dubois out, ducked Usyk. You're a drug cheating, grifting, lying overrated fraud."

@manstol1 took the chance to express his disappointment, despite being a Fury fan. They tweeted:

"You turned down Undisputed for this, what a shame Tyson. Huge fan but everyone would have preferred the Usyk fight."

Many boxing fans appear to believe that Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk was the one who merited a match with Fury, who is the WBC heavyweight champion. User @Dt1977Dt19772 said:

"Crap fight. Walk in the park. Dodged usyk like no tomorrow. Everyone can see through it"

@LuisVbox added:

"A boxing world champion at his worst...coming off fighting Whyte and Chisora and now this."

@dymore7 said:

"fury will have to carry ngannou throughout this match to give the punters their moneys worth."

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury to go down on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Francis Ngannou also took to Twitter to share a promo of his fight against Tyson Fury. He did so with the caption:

"Never doubt a man with hope and faith. #FuryNgannou | 10.28.2023 | #RiyadhSeason"

Going into the bout, Francis Ngannou is sure to be the underdog. Given the fact that he has no professional boxing experience to speak off, it's not surprising that many will be writing off 'The Predator'.

Given his history, however, Ngannou will be his biggest believer and rightly so. The man has overcome insurmountable odds in his life and is sure to enter the ring confident in his abilities.

