“Rules are rules” – Joshua Pacio on reclaiming strawweight MMA crown on a technicality after Jarred Brooks’ disqualification

Newly crowned ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines says that no matter the circumstances of him winning the belt again, he’s the king now.

Pacio took home the gold after getting slammed on his head by arch-rival and former strawweight MMA king ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar a few weeks ago. The event took place at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Slams on the head, neck, or spine are illegal under ONE Championship’s global martial arts rule set. As a result, Brooks was disqualified, and Pacio became the new champion.

Speaking to the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Pacio says it’s not his fault he’s the champion now. He’s simply following protocol.

‘The Passion’ said:

“For me, yes of course. Rules are rules. And if the rules that were made before that belts won’t change hands, then those are the rules. But if these are the rules that have been placed before, then we’ll have to follow it.”

For the record, the 28-year-old doesn’t feel completely right holding the belt which he won in arguably the worst possible way. Pacio believes there is unfinished business between him and Brooks that needs to be resolved in a third fight.

Joshua Pacio has no ill feelings toward Jarred Brooks: “I don’t see him as arrogant”

After the unfortunate ending to their highly anticipated rematch, Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks met up at the hotel lobby to have breakfast together. The two buried the hatchet and set the record straight.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Pacio said:

“I saw the real him. Even in [interviews], I don’t see Jarred Brooks as arrogant. I was blessed to see his true nature when we sat down and had breakfast. He no longer had to promote the fight so I saw the real Jarred Brooks. I’m grateful for him.”

