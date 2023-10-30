Rumble in the Jungle 2: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight showdown eyed for Africa by promoter

Following his incredible performance against Tyson Fury this past Saturday, it appears that Francis Ngannou could be in for a lucrative bout against former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

The combat sports community has been buzzing since the former UFC heavyweight champion knocked down the lineal heavyweight boxing champion. Despite the split decision loss, many boxing and MMA fighters and journalists believed that 'The Predator' won the fight.

Among those who believed Francis Ngannou won 'The Battle of the Baddest' was boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, Hearn mentioned that a bout between the PFL heavyweight and his client 'AJ' could be one of the biggest fights in boxing history:

"Perhaps in Africa, perhaps the Rumble in the Jungle 2, is one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport. And I promise you this - respect to Francis - easy work for my man [Anthony Joshua]...I know the MMA world are just walking in the clouds, but we'll bring it straight back down to reality."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Francis Ngannou will pursue a boxing bout other than a rematch against Tyson Fury. Still, a massive bout against Anthony Joshua in Africa could be enticing.

PFL founder Donn Davis praises Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in 'The Battle of the Baddest' was a spectacle that saw a who's who of celebrities and athletes in attendance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, PFL founder Donn Davis noted that he was blown away by the spectacular event the organizers put on. He mentioned that he believed the combination of the pre-fight concert and the event itself made it the greatest combat sports event ever, saying:

"It was the greatest show on combat sports Earth ever. I believe we have to give full credit to the Saudi Arabian hosts for what I thought saw the most energetic, unique, and entertaining pre-game show, and the biggest spectacle that people doubted put on in terms of that main event."

Expand Tweet