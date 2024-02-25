"Rumor is he drank the water" - Fans react as Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios fight gets scrapped from UFC Mexico City due to former's illness

Raul Rosas Jr.'s anticipated bout against Ricky Turcios at UFC Mexico City took an unexpected turn as the 19-year-old fighter was forced to withdraw just moments before their scheduled showdown.

Brendan Fitzgerald announced the cancellation during the broadcast, citing Rosas' sudden illness. Despite being ready with his hand wraps on, Rosas was seen lying on the floor due to his health condition.

While there's no immediate information on when the bout will be rescheduled, speculation and disappointment loomed large among fans, with many taking to social media platforms to express their reactions.

One fan quipped:

"Shouldn't have drank the water"

"Rumor is he drank the water & was pretending to be a local"

"Nah bruh I waited 3 hours for this"

"No way bro pulled out at the event"

"He would have set that place offfffff. Smh"

"Nooooooo I had so much money on him to win :("

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Raul Rosas Jr.'s sudden pull-out from the fight

Raul Rosas Jr.'s UFC journey so far

Raul Rosas Jr. entered the UFC with substantial fanfare and ambitious goals.

After securing a contract with the promotion following a victory over Mando Gutierrez on 'Dana White's Contender Series' in 2022, Rosas Jr. made headlines with bold claims. He stated his desire to become the youngest champion in UFC history and expressed confidence in his abilities to defeat then-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Rosas Jr. showcased his potential, enjoying a two-fight win streak before encountering a setback at UFC 287, where he faced a unanimous decision loss to Christian Rodriguez.

Undeterred, the young fighter rebounded with a decisive TKO victory over Terrence Mitchell at UFC Fight Night 227.

Rosas Jr. currently holds a professional record of eight wins and a single loss.