Rumors of potential Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua fight intensify as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ buries hatchet with Eddie Hearn

Rumors of a mega fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have intensified, as 'The Bronze Bomber' recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Alongside the image, he wrote:

"Damn, this is wilder than Wilder🥊 If you know the history then you know what’s understood don’t have to be explained. I will title this picture “ Old Endings For A New Beginning “ Finally, the boxing fans will get what they’ve been waiting YEARS for. The only thing that stands in the way now is Dec 23rd 🥊 #BombZquad #TilThisDay #SaudiArabia"

Given the history between the two camps and the difficulties they have had in putting the Joshua-Wilder bout together, this picture seems to have opened up a myriad of opportunities.

Fans took to the post to react, with many believing that a Joshua vs. Wilder fight is not far away.

@mehmetkebir_ wrote:

"It's the beginning of the end for Joshua, I can't wait for the day you put him to sleep King🔥🔥🔥"

@the_dashing added:

"Let’s gooooo the heavyweight bout we all been wanting since 2016 fr 🔥"

@wakmania praised both parties for putting the fight together, saying:

"Men you have grown and so proud to see you being mature and humble"

@tabrez_abdullah praised Wilder, saying:

"Really love the new wilder, true gentleman, respect from the UK! Good luck for your fight on the 23rd of December"

Matchroom Boxing, the promotion Eddie Hearn represents, simply added:

"👀 👀"

Deontay Wilder to main-event December 23rd card, Anthony Joshua to co-main

While the picture has given fans hope that the Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua matchup is on the horizon, both fighters will have their own respective tests to pass on December 23rd.

As per Sky Sports, Wilder is set to face Joseph Parker in the main event of the December 23rd card, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The co-main will see Anthony Joshua taking on Otto Wallin.

Check out the face-off between Wilder and Parker here:

If both fighters are victorious, the Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua matchup may be set for 2024.