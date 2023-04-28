Ruotolo twins share a bit of wisdom for those just starting in BJJ

The Ruotolo twins are back in the promotional scene ahead of their upcoming ONE Fight Night matches this year.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenoms are expected to continue their incredible BJJ journey in ONE Championship with two excellent matchups that will certainly put their wrestling pedigree to the test.

To promote their upcoming bouts, the twins went live on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” to answer a host of fan questions online.

One question from spinney420 asked:

“What kind of attack system would you recommend for someone just starting out?”

The Ruotolo twins replied:

“Fundamentals always, and wrestling!”

Featuring at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Tye Ruotolo will make his way to the U.S. stage to confront ONE middleweight world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at the 1stBank Center. It’s a daunting task for anyone, but Tye wouldn’t have it any other way.

He called out the submission specialist late last year with the desire to find out who reigns supreme in grappling. Having had experience fighting larger guys in different weight categories at the ADCC level, Tye Ruotolo is confident he’ll be able to deal with de Ridder’s inside pressure.

So packing on the weight won’t be a difficult task for the natural lightweight competitor. They’re expected to sort out their differences in front of a sold-out arena at the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5.

Tye’s twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, will likely be cornering for his brother and be his third eye inside the cage. Watching from the cornerside will be an effective learning tool for Kade, since he’ll be making a similar entrance as his brother on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 in Bangkok.

Kade Ruotolo is slated to defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Norwegian black belt Tommy Langaker inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, which has BJJ fans holding their breaths in anticipation.

All ONE Fight Night events will be broadcast live and for free to North American audiences via Amazon Prime Video.

