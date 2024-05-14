Ryan Bader puts MMA on pause to share screen with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Ryan Bader has decided to put his MMA career on hold for a few months as he is set to share the screen with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Bader will be working on Johnson's upcoming biographical drama, 'The Smashing Machine', under the direction of Benny Safdie with independent studio A24 producing.

Johnson plays Mark Kerr, the former UFC champion. The film centers on Kerr's 1990s mixed martial arts career and his battle with painkiller addiction. The former UFC fighter competed in and won two heavyweight competitions before overdosing.

'The Smashing Machine' is a reference to Kerr, who became well-known for his violent and powerful fighting style.

The former Bellator heavyweight champion announced on Saturday that he has been cast in the movie, mostly shot in Vancouver. Bader's role is unknown, but a three-month term suggests he will play a prominent role in the picture.

Bader recently took to social media to make the announcement with the following caption:

''Putting the mma game on pause for a bit as I head to Vancouver for about 3 months. Excited to be a part of an amazing project by Benny Safdie #thesmashingmachine . Giving ode to a couple legends of the sport, @markkerrtsm @markcolemanufc the highs and the lows that come with this crazy a** sport. @therock''

Along with Bader, the ensemble is supposed to feature Emily Blunt, a recent Oscar nominee who is rumored to play Kerr's long-term girlfriend Dawn Staples.

An HBO documentary of the same name focused on the life story of the former fighter in 2002. It was praised by both fans and critics for going in-depth into the highs and lows of his fighting career.

What transpired during Ryan Bader's most recent MMA fight?

Ryan Bader did not provide a date for his return to MMA competition following his aforementioned announcement of working with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on the upcoming biographical drama 'The Smashing Machine'.

In his last MMA appearance, the former Bellator heavyweight champion squared off against PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira in the main event of the historic PFL vs. Bellator card, with the winner earning a fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The event took place on Feb. 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In just 21 seconds into the fight, Ferreira (13-3) used his right hand to knock down Bader (31-8) and ended the fight on the ground with hammer fists.

Watch the knockout below:

Expand Tweet