Ryan Garcia gets honest on Devin Haney rematch with chilling message for dad Bill Haney: "I cannot wait"

Ryan Garcia gave his approval for a potential rematch with Devin Haney, while issuing a strong message for Bill Haney. Garcia vowed to put on a strong performance against Haney as he had in their first encounter, which was marred by drug allegations.

Ad

Notably, Garcia dropped Haney three times in their boxing matchup last year, before securing a majority decision win. However, 'King Ry' victory was turned into a no contest after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine, which resulted in a $1.2 million fine and a one-year suspension.

Ahead of his boxing return, Garcia spoke to The Ring Magazing at Grand Arrivals in New York City and expressed his desire to face Haney in a rematch, followed by a message for the latter's father, saying:

Ad

Trending

''Oh yeah, I’m willing to show. I can’t wait. I’m going to put a whipping on his dad [Bill Haney], too. That’s really who I want to put a whipping on, but Devin can get it again. I’m going to do the same thing as I did last time. Maybe we can run it back in New York, too. Why not? Bring it back and do what I did to him last time.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now that his suspension is over, Garcia will return to action on May 2 in Times Square, New York, as the main event of Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, where he will face Rolando Romero for the WBA welterweight title.

In addition, Haney, who hasn't fought since the Garcia bout, will return in the co-main event against Jose Ramirez. The 26-year-old expressed his displeasure with Garcia's suspension being lifted so quickly in his own interview with The Ring.

Ad

Rolando Romero vows to knockout Ryan Garcia

Rolando Romero and Ryan Garcia are set for a welterweight clash in the main event of a Ring Magazine card.

Romero recently spoke to The Ring Magazine and shared his prediction for the Garcia matchup, expressing confidence in his ability to secure a knockout win.

''I have to hit him [Garcia] really hard in the face. I don't think the fight is going to last. It might be a brawl. We don't know. I am going to f--k him up. He's going to be flat-lined on the canvas. He might get hit once and hop out of the ring. The only thing on my mind is beating the sh!t out of Ryan Garcia.'' [H/t: The Ring]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.