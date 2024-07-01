Ryan Garcia gives his two cents on heavily controversial Toronto Pride Parade 2024: "A direct attack on children and on God"

Toronto Pride Parade 2024 has left pugilistic superstar Ryan Garcia brimming with rage. The boxer is convinced that such events are not in the best interest of young children.

The annual parade, which celebrates inclusivity, equality, and LGBTQI+ culture, has long attracted families and children. Much of the usual crowd was in attendance this time as well.

However, this time around, the Toronto Pride Parade faced widespread criticism as several of its participants marched naked, exhibiting sexually explicit behaviors and gestures.

Videos circulating of the incident on social media show naked people walking in on a public road as onlookers cheer them on. This has sparked debates on whether such behavior is acceptable in a public setting and the implications such exposure could have on young minds.

Garcia, for one, has already made up his mind about the event. Earlier today, 'KingRy' took to social media to slam the Pride Parade, writing:

"To have this in public with kids watching is a direct attack on children and on God. No one cares if someone wants to be gay and proud, but once children are affected it needs to be stopped. You can't just walk around naked. Even if you're straight it's wrong."

Notably, the Pride Parade failed to reach its culmination following disruptions caused by pro-Palestine demonstrators. According to a report by the Toronto Sun, the Parade itself was canceled Sunday evening, but the street fair and stages remained open.

When Ryan Garcia made fun of LGBTQI+ culture

Ryan Garcia doesn't seem to be an astute supporter of the new sexual identity standards set forth by the LGBTQI+ movement.

'KingRy' was at his trash-talking best in the lead-up to his super lightweight fight against Devin Haney. After 'The Dream' slapped him on the face during one of their face-offs, Garcia made a sly joke at the new self-affirmation standards writing:

"Devin touched me without my consent, I'm suing him for putting his hands on me. And I identify as a woman. So he touched me as a grown man and hit a grown woman and I'm LGBTQ+. So now it's a hate crime. Nah, this is so f****d up."

While Garcia started his 2024 campaign on a high note, claiming a majority decision win over Haney, the win has since been turned into a no-contest after 'King Ty' tested positive for ostarine during drug tests.

The New York State Athletic Commission has enforced a one-year suspension on the fighter.