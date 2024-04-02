Ryan Garcia makes polarizing statement about racism, says "black people" have been "racist" towards him 

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has ignited controversy with a recent social media post regarding racism.

The boxer has exhibited concerning behavior online in recent months. This included a confusing post about his divorce following the birth of his child and another referencing his own death, which he later clarified. The boxer's social media activity raises concerns despite reassurances from his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, that Gracia is mentally healthy and training well.

Expand Tweet

Garcia's latest social media post involves a post condemning racism but quickly takes a controversial turn:

"It's time we realize racism is racism. If you think you have some sort of pass bc you are a minority it's time to realize there is no expectations. I love black people but some of black people have been racist towards black people even though we the same race and blood. I'm about justice, nothing else. What is right what is wrong. They want blacks and Mexicans to fight. While they laugh making money WAKE UP BLACK AND BROWN. We the same people they want to destroy ys it's sad. Blacks and Mexicans unite it's time."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez defends Ryan Garcia amidst social media frenzy

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has come out in support of fellow fighter Ryan Garcia despite 'KingRy's' recent string of unusual social media posts.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Alvarez acknowledged Garcia's online behavior but emphasized his belief in the young fighter.

"You know, he's a good kind and we don't need to judge him. He's a good kind and this is the moment when you need to support your friends and, I know, we have a lot of issues before but... I don't care."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Garcia has garnered significant attention in the lead-up to his April 20 fight against Devin Haney. His social media activity has been particularly noteworthy because of the incidents mentioned above and outlandish promises. However, Canelo remains confident in Garcia, asserting his belief that he understands the realities of the boxing world despite his online persona.

Poll : Does Ryan Garcia have a chance against Devin Haney? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion