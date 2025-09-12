Ryan Garcia outlines "the biggest issue" with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his Terence Crawford fight: "That's the problem he has"

Ryan Garcia recently previewed the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match. The boxing superstar pointed out his one concern about Alvarez and explained why it was the &quot;biggest issue&quot; for him.Alvarez and Crawford are set to throw down in an undisputed super middleweight title fight this weekend in Las Vegas. Crawford will notably be moving up two weight classes to face Alvarez, with many questioning whether that could affect the Nebraska native's chances against the naturally bigger Mexican fighter.In an interview on the Inside Ring Show, Garcia shared his thoughts on the fight and claimed that Alvarez didn't have the same &quot;intensity&quot; that he used to possess. 'KingRy' said:&quot;My problem with Canelo is his intensity. He doesn't have the same intensity that he used to have and I think that's gonna be the biggest issue for me. Can he still counterpunch? Yes. Can he still be slick? Yes. Does he have the energy and the intensity that he used to have when he was younger or even when he fought Caleb Plant? For me, it's like, is he gonna be able to have that second, third effort? That's the problem that he has.&quot;Canelo Alvarez believes Terence Crawford will be out of his depth at 168 poundsCanelo Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on Terence Crawford moving up two weight classes to challenge his undisputed reign over the super middleweight division.In an interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast (via @pound4poundshow on X), Alvarez pointed out that size difference always has an effect on the outcome of a fight and said:&quot;It's not his weight class. You can see the difference. You can see in the last fight, it's different. As fighters, we think we can do things. We can do everything; we can go up and fight everybody and beat them. When you're in there, it's way different. As a fighter, I know he wants to make history and go up... That's why there are weight classes.&quot;