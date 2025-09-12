  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Ryan Garcia outlines "the biggest issue" with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his Terence Crawford fight: "That's the problem he has"

Ryan Garcia outlines "the biggest issue" with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his Terence Crawford fight: "That's the problem he has"

By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 12, 2025 10:08 GMT
Ryan Garcia (eft) talks Canelo Alvarez
Ryan Garcia (eft) talks Canelo Alvarez's (right) "biggest issue" ahead of his next outing. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ryan Garcia recently previewed the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match. The boxing superstar pointed out his one concern about Alvarez and explained why it was the "biggest issue" for him.

Ad

Alvarez and Crawford are set to throw down in an undisputed super middleweight title fight this weekend in Las Vegas. Crawford will notably be moving up two weight classes to face Alvarez, with many questioning whether that could affect the Nebraska native's chances against the naturally bigger Mexican fighter.

In an interview on the Inside Ring Show, Garcia shared his thoughts on the fight and claimed that Alvarez didn't have the same "intensity" that he used to possess. 'KingRy' said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My problem with Canelo is his intensity. He doesn't have the same intensity that he used to have and I think that's gonna be the biggest issue for me. Can he still counterpunch? Yes. Can he still be slick? Yes. Does he have the energy and the intensity that he used to have when he was younger or even when he fought Caleb Plant? For me, it's like, is he gonna be able to have that second, third effort? That's the problem that he has."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Canelo Alvarez believes Terence Crawford will be out of his depth at 168 pounds

Canelo Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on Terence Crawford moving up two weight classes to challenge his undisputed reign over the super middleweight division.

In an interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast (via @pound4poundshow on X), Alvarez pointed out that size difference always has an effect on the outcome of a fight and said:

"It's not his weight class. You can see the difference. You can see in the last fight, it's different. As fighters, we think we can do things. We can do everything; we can go up and fight everybody and beat them. When you're in there, it's way different. As a fighter, I know he wants to make history and go up... That's why there are weight classes."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications