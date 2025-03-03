Ryan Garcia reacts to Gervonta Davis' controversial moment against Lamont Roach: "That type of stuff makes boxing look bad"

Boxing rising star Ryan Garcia weighed in on the controversial ninth-round incident between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach.

Ad

Davis faced Roach in the highly anticipated WBA lightweight title fight this past Saturday. The bout was an exciting showdown that ended in a majority draw, allowing ‘Tank’ to retain his belt.

In the twelve-round back-and-forth war, the controversial moment came in the ninth round. Roach landed a jab, and as Davis moved forward, he took a knee near his corner. However, the referee ignored it and chose not to call a knockdown.

Ad

Trending

One judge scored the bout 115-113 for Davis, while the other two scored it 114-114. Despite giving it his all, Roach couldn't get his hand raised.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Garcia took to X to share his thoughts on the controversial moment, claiming that Roach won the bout. He expressed his disappointment, stating that situations like this make boxing look bad. Writing:

“Lamont won that. Not calling that knockdown is the most wild thing I ever seen in boxing, that type of stuff makes boxing look bad. Crazy s**t see yall May 2nd.”

Ad

Check out Ryan Garcia’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

‘The Flash’ is set to make his comeback to the ring after serving a one-year ban from the sport. He tested positive for the banned substance ostarine following his victory over Devin Haney, which was later ruled a no-contest. Garcia will take on Rolando Romero in New York on May 2.

Ryan Garcia believes boxing is at its most competitive era

Boxing, once labeled by many as a dying sport, is now reclaiming its glory, with high-profile figures like Turki Alalshikh working hard to elevate the sport back to its former status.

Ad

Ryan Garcia believes this is the best era boxing has seen, emphasizing the high level of competition and the unpredictability of matchups. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote:

“The great thing about the current time in boxing is that we are all talented and at anytime we all can get beat!! To me this is what boxing is about!!! To my peers let’s all show out and fight each other let’s f**king go.’

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.