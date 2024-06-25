Ryan Garcia reacts to lab leak report of his urine samples initially testing negative for drugs: "Justice will be served" 

Ryan Garcia recently shared his reaction to an alleged lab leak report that claimed the boxing superstar initially tested negative for banned substances. The report suggests that the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) went out of its way to find Garcia guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Garcia's last outing in the squared circle saw him beat Devin Haney via majority decision. Despite many expecting Haney to breeze past Garcia, 'KingRy' put on an impressive performance and even scored three knockdowns during the contest. However, his victory was marred by two positive Ostarine tests for samples submitted before and after the fight.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As a result, the 25-year-old was handed a one-year suspension by the NYSAC and fined his $1.1 million purse with an additional $10,000 penalty. His win over Haney was also overturned to a no-contest result. However, it appears that the commission may have messed up.

Garcia recently shared a post on X that stated there was a lab leak that seemingly revealed that the boxer's initial pre and post-fight urine tests didn't show any signs of Ostarine. Sharing his reaction to the post, Garcia wrote:

"It just keeps coming out. What is done in the dark will come to light. Justice will be served."

Expand Tweet

Devin Haney calls out Ryan Garcia for a rematch after his one-year suspension period

Devin Haney recently expressed his eagerness to face Ryan Garcia again and called out his rival for a rematch after he served his suspension period. 'The Dream' also stated that he was happy about Garcia's win not being overturned to a disqualification.

Calling their rematch the "biggest fight" in the sport, Haney took to X and wrote:

"No bs tho, I’m happy it wasn’t a DQ because I wouldn’t wanna win like that once this suspension is over @RyanGarcia let’s run it back. CLEAN on an even playing field... Biggest fight n [in] boxing!"

Expand Tweet

While Garcia has an extended layoff ahead of him, Haney is reportedly gearing up for a mandatory WBC super lightweight title fight against Sandor Martin. Top Rank recently secured the purse bid for that fight but it's unclear if Haney will accept the fight.