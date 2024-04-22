Ryan Garcia responds to fan who "lost his life savings" betting against him in recent clash with Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia's signature victory over Devin Haney may have impacted one fan more than most.

In the aftermath of his upset win, Garcia shared on social media an interaction he had with a fan on Instagram. The fan claimed to have lost his "live savings" betting on Haney due to believing that Garcia "wasn't serious."

The fan commented on Instagram:

"I lost my life savings betting against Ryan coz I thought this n**** wasn't serious 😭"

Garcia tweeted a screenshot of the exchange but did not mention what post the comment came from. 'King Ryan' responded to the fan, saying he felt sorry for the lost bet but found the action humorous.

Check out Ryan Garcia's response to the fan below:

The fan did not mention how much money he lost but was not the only person to lose money gambling on the fight. Haney closed as an 11-1 favorite with some sportsbooks and received an overwhelming amount of public money. Many bet on Haney to win the fight by knockout as well but never came close to that outcome.

At the end of the 12 rounds, two judges scored the bout in favor of Garcia while the third had it as a tie, giving the Victorville native a majority decision win. Garcia's power proved triumphant throughout as he officially scored three knockdowns but many felt he should have been credited for several more.

Ryan Garcia reportedly wins $12 million betting on himself to beat Devin Haney

One fan may have lost a considerable sum of money betting on Devin Haney to beat Ryan Garcia but the biggest sports betting payout of the fight may have gone to the fighter who got his hand raised.

As if the build-up and outcome of Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia could not get any more unorthodox, reports surfaced shortly after the fight that Garcia won additional money from the fight betting on himself with a top sportsbook. 'King Ryan' all but confirmed the rumors later on social media, claiming he won "about 50 million in one night" on April 20.

Taking it to Instagram, Garcia said:

"If you bet, BET ON YOURSELF. On top of what we made. EATING GOOD. About 50 million ( probably more )in one night not too shabby. I will let God guide me on how to use this money Amen."

The reports stated that Garcia wagered $2 million on himself to win the fight in a bet that paid out $12 million. Neither boxers' fight purses were released to the public but Garcia claiming to make roughly $50 million in total would allude to his pay being just under $40 million.

The announcements did not state which betting site Garcia used nor did the fighter clarify that discrepancy.