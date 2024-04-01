Ryan Garcia's "beautiful" family takes over the internet with adorable Easter celebrations

Ryan Garcia is set to make his return to the boxing ring on April 20th as he challenges Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title. The former WBC interim lightweight champion took time away from his training camp on Sunday to celebrate Easter alongside his family.

He shared footage of himself with his family to X, captioning the tweet:

"Happy Easter ✝️"

Garcia shared another video three minutes later, adding:

"JESUS IS THE KING OF KINGS"

Check out footage of Ryan Garcia's Easter celebrations below:

Garcia received plenty of reactions from fans. @icemancryptos labeled 'KingRy's family as beautiful:

"beautiful family, enjoy the day"

@awesomefighterr had high praises for Garcia:

"Wow, I must say, Garcia has proven himself to be more of a man than most. And I couldn't agree more with the sentiment that Christ is king. It's always refreshing to see someone stand up for their beliefs with such unwavering conviction. Don't you think?❤️✝️ Happy Easter"

@HeSac777 stated:

"Amen 🙏 God bless your family…they are your Edge in life.. Remember this Power 🙏"

@Katitaroyal labeled his children as beautiful:

"Beautiful babies God bless 💗💗"

@Kaysharic shared a similar sentiment:

"This is adorable 🥹 May God bless your family with abundance, Ryan 🙏🏼"

@Fibonacci_Mann called Garcia a legend:

"Beautiful family, boss. Looking forward to your next fight. You're a legend, my man. Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Ephesians 6:10"

@bigphil10314 labeled family as the true riches:

"True riches in this picture ❤️"

@LuchaBigE believes Garcia is a champion of life:

"A Real Champion of Life. Blessed."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Ryan Garcia claims Rolly Romero should take up influencer boxing

Rolly Romero suffered the second loss of his professional boxing career on Saturday as Pitbull Cruz defeated him via eighth-round TKO. Ryan Garcia took to Twitter after the bout, stating:

"Remember when Rollies thought he pulled a fast one on me by choosing to fight pitbull the last second and then proceeded to get knocked out by a 125 pounder Main to the co to the KO 😭😭😭 In all seriousness rolly needs to do influencer boxing and I’m not kidding I think Deen beats him 🤷‍♂️"

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments on Rolly Romero below:

Garcia and Romero had been in talks to face one another. However, talks fell through. Instead, the latter suffered the second loss of his career, while the former will hope to avoid doing the same when he faces Devin Haney on April 20th.