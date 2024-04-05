Ryan Garcia's 'Bohemian Grove' claims and recent social media antics are "calculated" marketing gimmick, theorizes David Benavidez

David Benavidez recently shared his thoughts on Ryan Garcia and his recent social media antics. Benavidez weighed in on Garcia's 'Bohemian Grove' story and opined that it was all part of a bigger marketing gimmick.

Garcia is among the most exciting young boxers to watch out for today and has an impressive 24-1 professional record. After beating Oscar Duarte via an eighth-round knockout last December, he's gearing up for a high-profile WBC super lightweight title fight against Devin Haney on April 20.

In the months leading up to the bout, Garcia has made extensive use of social media to promote the fight. Apart from trash-talking Haney, he also made headlines for controversially accusing 'Bohemian Grove' members of kidnapping him and forcing him to watch illegal pornography as part of a ritual.

Intriguingly, 'KingRy' also claimed he had evidence of everything he was put through and doubled down on his allegations when pressed. During a recent appearance on the FreshandFit podcast, Benavidez weighed in on Garcia's behavior over the past few weeks and said:

"To be honest with you, Ryan Garcia, I know him personally. I feel like it's just promotion, bro... I don't feel like he's doing it the right way though. He's talking about some topics that are really crazy... I don't know what he's doing but when the fight happens I think that sh*t's going to sell a lot... It's all calculated from him. It's all marketing."

When Ryan Garcia lashed out at Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for allegedly dodging David Benavidez fight

David Benavidez is undoubtedly among the most exciting boxers to watch today. Unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old is desperate for an undisputed super middleweight title clash against Saul Alvarez.

However, 'Canelo' hasn't been responsive to Benavidez's callouts and has dismissed the reigning WBC interim super middleweight champion as a legitimate opponent.

Benavidez is booked to face Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 22 in an eliminator for the WBC world light heavyweight title. If he wins, he could potentially face the winner of the undisputed title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Alvarez is booked against Jaime Munguia for an undisputed title defense on May 4 in Las Vegas.

During a conversation with The Breakfast Club, Ryan Garcia weighed in on the Alvarez-Benavidez situation and said:

"He has to fight Benavidez to keep boxing going. Who wants to live in the past? This is the biggest fight to make... You're Canelo, the face of boxing. Why aren't you doing it? [H/T Marca.com]

