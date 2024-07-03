Ryan Garcia’s father publicly pleads for son to seek “therapy” for drinking problem: “He says he can control it, I hope he can”

Ryan Garcia's father claimed that alcohol is one of the main issues that are causing trouble in the boxing star's life. In recent months, 'KingRy' has been embroiled in controversies that have tarnished his reputation both in and out of the ring.

Many people have raised concerns about Garcia's mental health. Additionally, his recent suspension and a hefty fine due to a failed drug test heading into the Devin Haney fight have also raised concerns about his future in the sport.

The 25-year-old boxer's father, Henry Garcia, discussed the numerous challenges 'KingRy' and his family have faced in the recent past in an interview with Fight Hub TV. He urged Ryan to seek help if he can't deal with certain problems on his own:

"What I am seeing is that I would love for him to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking. I'm being real. He says he can control it, I hope he can. But if he doesn't, that's what I am talking about. Get that therapy so he can stop."

When asked if drinking is the central issue in his troubled son's life, Henry said:

"It is one of the main issues."

Catch Henry Garcia's comments below (2:22):

Henry Garcia says he hasn't spoken to Ryan Garcia for a long time - "He'll call me when he wants to"

Ryan Garcia belongs to a family of boxers and his father Henry Garcia is a boxing coach. According to Ryan, his father invested all of his money into making him a world-class boxer, which helped him become one of the biggest stars in the sport today.

While Henry is still his head coach, the two seem to have become distant in recent times. Speaking further in the aforementioned interview with Fight Hub TV, Henry said:

"I haven't spoken to Ryan in a long time. But he speaks to his mother more than me. But it's okay. He'll call me when he wants to." [2:10]

When asked about the reasons for the lack of communication between Ryan and him, Henry said:

"He's out there. He is 25 years old. I know when I was 25, I wouldn't call my parents until I needed them. So I guess that's the moment that he'll call me when he needs me." [2:50]

