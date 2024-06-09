Ryan Garcia's lawyer issues statement after Beverly Hills hotel presses felony charges seeking $15,000 in damage

Boxing star Ryan Garcia was arrested on Saturday for felony vandalism after causing an estimated $15,000 in damages at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills.

According to a report by ESPN, Garcia was arrested after the hotel staff called the authorities. The nature of the damage and Garcia's specific behavior remain unclear. Following his arrest, Garcia complained of a medical issue and was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for evaluation.

This arrest comes on top of recent troubles for Garcia. He faces a potential suspension after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine in the lead-up to his April victory over Devin Haney. Garcia's attorney, Darin Chavez said:

"An extraordinarily challenging time for Ryan, as he has been grappling with devastating news regarding his mother's health. Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden"

Check out Ryan Garcia's arrest clip below:

Ryan Garcia's legal team pushing for lenient suspension following a positive drug test

Ryan Garcia has maintained his innocence since the failed test, with his lawyers suspecting contaminated supplements were to blame. Recent reports seem to support their claim.

While New York State Athletic Commission regulations hold athletes accountable for the supplements they consume, Garcia's lawyer, Paul Greene, believes submitting the products beforehand might lead to a lighter penalty.

"The World Anti Doping [Agency] code actually recognizes a declaration of a supplement in advance as proof that the athlete took it, and it allows the athlete to get a reduced sanction in most cases. [H/t ESPN Boxing]"

An ESPN report revealed the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory confirmed the presence of Ostarine in two supplements Garcia submitted before his victory over Devin Haney. NutraBio SuperCarb contained 70-2200 picograms of the banned substance per gram, while Body Health Amino-Acid blend showed 660-830 picograms per gram.

