Ryan Garcia says that he's engaged with Savannah Bond and discusses her pregnancy

Former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia revealed that he was engaged to adult star Savannah Bond.

Garcia, aged 25 years old, took to X to announce that the 33-year-old adult star had accepted his proposal. Garcia also mentioned that his engagement with Bond had increased his motivation for his upcoming fight.

Garcia gushed in his post:

"SHE SAID YESS!!!!!! [ring emoji] IM SO HAPPY AND MOTIVATED GOING INTO MY FIGHT NOW LETS GOOOOOOO LETS GO FOREEAL SHES MY WIFE OR FUTURE WIFEY BUT STILL VERY VERY HAPPY EVERYONE HAVE A GREAT DAY SAV G [blue heart emojis x8]"

Just a few hours prior, Garcia had also revealed that Bond was pregnant.

"You weren’t supposed to say that tho Bruh You can’t say these things But yes she is preggy"

Garcia is a father to three children, two daughters and his latest child, a son named Henry Leo Garcia from his former wife Andrea Celina. One of the daughters, Bela, was also born to Celina. The boxer received heavy criticism for announcing his divorce from Celina just hours after the birth of his son.

Devin Haney vows to knock out Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia will challenge WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney for his title in his next fight.

The two will headline a card on April 20, 2024, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The undefeated Haney promised to knock out Garcia in their fight and dismissed his level by grading him as a 'C-level' fighter. Haney spoke to his dad, Bill Haney, in a recent video and sounded confident as he stated:

"[Listen, is Ryan's back gonna touch that canvas on 4/20?] I guarantee, wallahi, I promise you. I promise you I'm knocking Ryan out good. They're going to see, the world’s going to see that I'm levels above this dude. Like I said, he's a C-level fighter. I’m a A+ fighter and I'mma show it. Insha'Allah."

In his last fight, Garcia bounced back from his first career loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis and will now look to capitalize on the title shot.

Check out Haney's full comments on Garcia below [2:20]:

