Ryan Garcia says he was on "tequila", doesn't know what ostarine is, and urges fans to wait till "the real story" of drug fail comes out

Ryan Garcia is yet again embroiled in controversy following a positive test for a banned substance in the lead-up to his April victory over Devin Haney.

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision in a highly anticipated fight but reports emerged indicating he tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug (PED), the day before and on the morning of the bout.

ESPN obtained a letter from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) detailing Garcia's test results. Ostarine is typically used to prevent muscle loss and improve lean body mass.

Taking to social media, Garcia vehemently denied the allegations. He questioned the testing process, suggesting a connection between his opponent, Devin Haney, and Victor Conte, the founder of a lab previously implicated in a major sports doping scandal.

In a video posted on his social media platform, Garcia stated:

"I have heard that Devin Haney, he is connected to Victor Conte who is connected to VADA really close. Victor Conte was known to get caught for cheating. He got banned from baseball or whatever sport you are looking at... And I don't even know what ostarine is... I was on tequila. If tequila got steroids, that's crazy bro. I'm guilty."

Garcia urged fans to wait for "the real story" to emerge, suggesting the positive test is a ploy to overturn his victory. He stated:

"Wait till the real story come out though... you know what I mean. They're trying to make it to a no-contest. You're right, there was no contest. It was easy work. light work. The left hook was crazy. "

Check out Ryan Garcia's response in the video below:

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), responsible for drug testing in boxing, has yet to comment on Garcia's claims. It remains unclear whether Garcia will face any penalties, such as a suspension or a change in his fight result, as the investigation unfolds.

What is Ostarine? The PED Ryan Garcia has been accused of using

Ryan Garcia recently faced doping allegations after testing positive for Ostarine, a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM).

According to WebMD, SARMs are a class of drugs that mimic the effects of testosterone, promoting muscle growth and recovery. However, unlike steroids, SARMs are designed to target specific tissues, reducing the risk of some side effects.

Despite potential benefits, Ostarine remains unapproved for medical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Furthermore, its presence in dietary supplements raises concerns about potential health risks and unknown long-term effects.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and organizations like the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) strictly prohibit the use of SARMs in competition.