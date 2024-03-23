Ryan Garcia shares 5-word response to Candace Owens ringing alarm bells regarding alleged threat on Christianity

Ryan Garcia continues to express his devotion to Christianity.

The soon-to-be WBC super lightweight title challenger has become synonymous with fans for aggressive social media behavior since his puzzling incident in early March. Garcia has been public about his support for his religion, recently doubling down with a quote tweet response to controversial influencer Candace Owens.

A widely-known advocate of Christianity herself, Owens tweeted her belief that the religion had been 'wiped' from the current education system, citing that Bibles are no longer readily available in classrooms. Owens would continue to accuse the media of 'equating biblical structure with white supremacy.'

Garcia responded, agreeing with the author with a five-word post.

'King Ryan' wrote:

"I stand with you Candace"

Garcia is scheduled to face off with longtime rival and WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney on April 20 in Las Vegas. The fight will be the first undisputed world championship opportunity in his eight years as a professional.

Though the 24-1 fighter has seemingly recovered from his eye-opening activity to resume full-time training, many fans continue to insist his potential signs of mental struggles are enough to cause the fight to be canceled.

Ryan Garcia calls out influencer 'Sneako' for disrespecting Christianity

Along with his growing support for Candace Owens, Ryan Garcia has increased his advocacy for Christianity on social media. In his latest stunt, Garcia called out influencer 'Sneako' for posting a video openly criticizing Christian norms.

In the video, Sneako called Christian communion 'cannibalism' and 'satanic.' The boxer responded to the video with his own, sending a message inviting the influencer for a sparring session, claiming to do him 'worse than Strickland did' and threatening to knock him unconscious.

As Garcia references, the streamer was recently seen in a viral clip sparring with Strickland while suffering a brutal beatdown from the former champion.

Sneako has openly noted his recent conversion to Islam after spending a brief period in Christianity, prompting Garcia to claim that he was attempting to 'disrespect' other religions.