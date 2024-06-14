Ryan Garcia shares prediction for Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin

Ryan Garcia has given his prediction for the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin headlining fight on June 15. Garcia fought Davis in April 2023, losing by TKO in the seventh round.

Despite his former rivalry with the WBA lightweight champion, Garcia picked Davis to win the fight in the eighth round. 'King Ry' did not give any reason behind his prediction.

Once Davis completes his walk to the ring, it will be his first time back in action since beating Garcia to improve to 29-0. In the time since, the 29-year-old boxing star has dealt with legal matters that have continuously plagued his career.

Garcia has gone on to win two fights since suffering the first loss of his career to Davis, including a signature upset victory over Devin Haney in April. The 25-year-old has also dealt with legal issues after being arrested in early June for alleged vandalism.

Are Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis on good terms?

Just over one year after facing each other in one of the biggest boxing fights of 2023, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis have continued their love-hate relationship.

Seemingly forming a heated rivalry before their fight, the two appeared to put their differences aside following Davis' TKO win. However, months later, they would engage in more social media battles until Garcia appeared to end their feud with an Instagram post in May claiming he "loves" Davis.

Less than one month later, Garcia recounted his appreciation post for 'Tank,' tweeting that he is back to "hating" his former opponent.

Garcia's latest post claiming to dislike Davis again is the most recent exchange from either fighter on the matter.

Davis is unlikely to address 'King Ry' anytime soon as he prepares to face Frank Martin on June 15.

