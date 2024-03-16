Ryan Garcia urges people to help him become POTUS, promises every American "1 million dollars" if elected

Former WBC interim lightweight champ Ryan Garcia's latest social media endeavor addresses him potentially running for president of the United States of America.

Garcia made the case for his candidacy on X (formerly known as Twitter) and promised complete transparency with citizens and the abolishment of classified files. He wrote:

"There will also be no secrets anymore with the American people's No such thing as classified files You guys will know everything I got your back, you need to have mine Please help me become President Let's God's Will Be Done Not Mine #KingRyanAsPresident posted by team"

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Garcia also ludicrously promised that each citizen would receive one million dollars, referenced current president Joe Biden's age (81 years), and added to the theory that the president suffers from dementia.

"Just bc your older don't mean your smarter I've met a few dumb Grandpas no disrespect You got a dude with dementia in office now wtf not his fault but shouldn't be running this country I'm offering Americans 1 million dollars Each this is a no brainer - posted by Team #KingRyanForPresident [Flag of the United States emoji]"

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Garcia is yet to fight this year after facing his first career loss in 2023 against Gervonta Davis. However, 'KingRy' successfully bounced back with a win later in the year against Oscar Duarte.

Garcia is set to take on Devin Haney for the latter's WBC super lightweight title on April 20 in Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia goes off on Logan Paul and KSI, targets their beverage brand Prime

Ryan Garcia recently expressed his ire towards social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI in an expletive-laced rant.

Garcia accused the two of working for satan and also targeted consumers of the beverage brand that the two co-founded by the name of Prime. Prime is now a sports drink partner for the UFC and Los Angeles Lakers, among other high-profile sports teams, such as FC Barcelona.

Garcia said:

"F**k you Logan, f**k you Mike, and I don't give a f**k about what your real name is KSI. KSI-Lies, f**k you. You guys are f*****g sick bastards, there's little kids f*****g hurting. Anybody who drinks Prime is working for satan because you're giving them money so they can just keep on creating these... It's sick. Do not go drink Prime. There's horrible chemicals. Prime tastes like straight shit."

Check out Ryan Garcia's full comments below:

