Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: How to watch, PPV price, channel details and more

Ryan Garcia is set to make his return to the boxing ring after suffering his first career loss in his last bout. He will face Oscar Duarte on December 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Despite fighting in the best-selling pay-per-view event of 2023 in his last bout, where he faced Gervonta Davis, the former WBC interim lightweight champion's return will not be a pay-per-view event.

Instead, the bout will serve as a standard issue DAZN event. It will stream live on DAZN in nearly 200 countries worldwide. Those who have an interest in viewing the fight can sign up for a monthly subscription to DAZN for $19.99. DAZN can be streamed on several platforms, according to their website, which states:

"DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku."

Garcia and Duarte had their official press conference earlier today, where the pair faced off for the first time. DAZN shared footage of the face-off, captioning the post:

"GET READY HOUSTON ✈️ Watch the return of Ryan Garcia, Dec. 2 on DAZN 🙌 @RyanGarcia | @GoldenBoyBoxing | #GarciaDuarte"

Check out the face-off below:

Oscar De La Hoya reveals why Ryan Garcia will face Oscar Duarte

Boxing fans believed that Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya could part ways after the latter was not present for the post-fight press conference following the former's seventh-round knockout loss to Gervonta Davis. 'The Golden Boy', however, was present for Tuesday's press conference, revealing how the bout came to fruition. The International Boxing Hall of Famer stated:

"Well he has a champion's attitude. That's exactly what he has. A lot of people in the boxing industry were very surprised because Oscar Duarte is coming off an 11-fight knockout streak. So, obviously Ryan Garcia is very confident. His trainer has been doing wonders, and he can't wait to showcase. I believe that Ryan Garcia will bring his best and Oscar Duarte will bring his best and the fans of Houston will bring their best."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Garcia will look to bounce back from the first loss of his career against a difficult opponent. In addition to his 11-fight knockout streak, Duarte holds a professional record of 26-1-1, with 21 of his victories coming via knockout.