Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando 'Rolly' Romero: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero is set to take place on Friday, May 2, from the unique location of Times Square in New York City. This succinct three-fight event is a co-promotional effort between Top Rank, TGB Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, as well as Golden Boy Promotions.

This main event prizefight marks the return of Garcia to the ring following his clash last April against Devin Haney, who will also compete on this same card in the coming days. After being levied a suspension tied to drug test failures after the Haney bout, 'King Ry' now finds himself back in the ring, ready to throw down.

Garcia returns to the fold against Rolando Romero, who is a former WBA super lightweight titleholder looking to gain some big momentum in his own right. While 'Rolly' won his last fight against Manuel Jaimes in September, he also lost his belt to Isaaz Cruz in March last year in what was Romero's first attempted defense of his WBA hardware.

The two pugilists also have a history with one another as a viral sparring session was posted years back with many perceiving it as Romero getting the better of Garcia. The two men will finally take things to the ring to settle this long standing question of who the superior pugilist truly is.

In the co-main event, Garcia's rival Devin Haney will step into the ring for welterweight action. Haney has championship accolades at both lightweight and super lightweight and seems eager to accomplish more in another weight category. To do so, Haney must first dispose of a pedigreed competitor in Jose Ramirez.

In the feature fight of The Ring's Fatal Fury: Times Square, championship glory is on the line as the WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will do battle with interim WBO titleholder and unbeaten pro boxer, Arnold Barboza Jr.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero start time

The fistic fireworks kick off at 6:00 PM Eastern time/ 3:00 PM Pacific time, which means that fans in the United Kingdom who want to check out this Garcia versus Romero card can tune in at 11:00 PM British Summer time.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero how to watch

This event is live and exclusive on DAZN worldwide.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero venue

Times Square in New York City, New York, United States, is set to play host for Garcia versus Romero in the coming days.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight card

Welterweight: Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero

Welterweight: Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez

Super lightweight: Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr.

