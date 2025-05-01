Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero prediction: Picking the winner for the welterweight title fight

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero predictions are here. They provide strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming WBA (Regular) welterweight title fight. However, it isn't the only championship bout on the card, with Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr. squabbling over WBO super lightweight gold.

Lopez enters the bout as the defending champion, while Barboza Jr. holds the interim title. Devin Haney, a bitter rival of 'KingRy,' is also scheduled for competition, taking on Jose Ramirez at welterweight. Last, but not least, Rei Tsutsumi makes his debut against Levale Whittington at featherweight.

#1. WBA (Regular) welterweight title: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight is a curious case. Neither man has done anything to deserve it, but both of them will compete for the WBA (Regular) welterweight strap, which has caused a stir in the boxing world. Moreover, the matchup seems somewhat one-sided on paper.

While Garcia, 24-1 (1) is not a well-rounded fighter, he seems tailor-made to punish 'Rolly' for his poor habits. Garcia is powerful, fast and has a lightning-fast left hook. Unfortunately, he tends to lead with his chin and always drops his rear hand when throwing his left hook, exposing him to possible counters.

That's how Gervonta Davis first dropped him. 'Rolly,' 16-2, though, is an even bigger defensive liability. He lunges into range with power shots, has a questionable chin, and rarely moves his head off the center-line. He may win a few of the earlier rounds, but he is very likely to run in face-first onto one of Garcia's crushing left hooks.

The Prediction: Ryan Garcia via TKO/knockout within six rounds

#2. Welterweight: Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez

The co-headliner to Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez is expected to be a one-sided affair. Much has been made about whether Haney, 31-0 (1) is still mentally all there after his controversial bout with Garcia, but it's been used purely to generate hype for this contest.

Ramirez, who is 29-2, has looked mediocre in his last two fights. Furthermore, he often follows his opponent in a straight line, telegraphing his punches. No fighter who lacks the ability to cut off the ring is beating Haney, who is too fast and mobile for most to pin down.

Look for Haney to cruise to an easy decision win.

The Prediction: Devin Haney via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight predictions

Winners in bold.

WBO super lightweight title: Teofimo Lopez (c) (21-1) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0)

Featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi (0-0) vs. Levale Whittington (1-2-1)

